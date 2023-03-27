5 of New York’s Most Mysterious Places Hiding Right In Plain Sight

Are you looking for some fun and adventure? Look no further than a road trip around New York State. Here's 5 of New York state's most mysterious places hidden in plain sight.

New York is filled with odd and interesting places to visit. These are the five most mysterious and unexplained. The best part, most of these places are right in plain sight.

Lake George Mystery Spot

The Lake George Mystery Spot is hidden in plain sight in the middle of town. The concrete platform is behind the Lake George Visitor Center, and features a painted rendition of the lake. In the very center, two railroad tracks cross to make an 'X'. If you stand on the 'X' and yell towards the lake, your voice will echo back to you - and only you can hear it.

The Thompson Park Vortex

The Thompson Park Vortex is about 80 miles from Utica. It's a paranormal site where people claim to "lose time", getting disoriented, disappearing and reappearing, and sometimes not reappearing.

The Thompson Park Vortex in Watertown has such a long history of paranormal events, the city finally acknowledged the legend, and has even installed a warning sign located near the vortex. Over the years, observers claim the location of the vortex actually moves around the park.

You can read more online here.

Seneca Guns

Another place in New York that features some really cool unexplained things is the sounds around Seneca Lake known as Seneca Guns. Sounds have been reported to sound like loud cannon booms coming across the lake.

Seneca Guns have been firing over the lakes even in the oldest stories of the Native Americans. The sounds resemble the explosion of a heavy piece of artillery.

The lake seems to be speaking to the surrounding hills, which send back the echoes of its voice in accurate reply. No satisfactory theory has ever been broached to explain these noises."

You can read more online here.

Erie Canal Village

There are many reported hauntings on the site of Erie Canal Village. Some reports stem from the site of Ft. Bull, the location of a horrific massacre by French-Canadians. There are reports of footsteps and full bodied apparitions in the barn turned into a carriage museum. There have been reports of strange noises in the train depot, as well as in the tavern.

SEE ALSO: 6 Places Believed to Be Haunted in the 845

There are several other reportedly haunted locations along the Erie Canal. Another one that's openly accessible to visitors is the towpath trail near Camillus.

Shore Of Lake Champlain

The shores of Lake Champlain visitors have reported strange disoriented feelings. Lake Champlain is also rumored to have America's answer to the Loch Ness Monster in a sea creature named Champ.

The creature, "Champ," has started appearing more frequently with the popularity cameras and smartphones.The first accounts come from Native American tribes living in the area near Lake Champlain. The Abenaki called the creature "Tatosokok."

You can read more on Champ here.

