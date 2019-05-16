5 Hudson Valley Nursing Homes Receive ‘Extremely Poor’ Rating

A new federal rating system for nursing homes has unveiled some extremely poor performing facilities in the Hudson Valley.

Medicare has launched a new Nursing Home Compare website that gives star ratings for over 15,000 nursing homes across the country. The comprehensive ratings system looks at 13 different measures to rate the quality of care given to patients who can't be cared for at home or need 24-hour nursing care.

Ratings are given for health inspection results, the level of staffing available for patients and quality measures, which is compiled from a list of clinical measures that show the level of care given at that facility.

According to the ratings, there are five Hudson Valley nursing homes that have received only one star, the lowest overall rating possible. Those facilities that are ranked "much below average" include Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, Putnam Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sapphire Rehabilitation and Nursing at Goshen and Sapphire Nursing at Wappingers.

Both the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and the Putnam Nursing & Rehab Center received the worst possible ranking in every category. Both facilities scored just one star, ranking "much below average" for health inspections, staffing and quality measures. The Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center scored "much below average" in all but health inspections, where they earned just a "below average" score of two stars. Sapphire Nursing at Goshen was "below average" in every category except for Quality Measures, where they received an "average" rating of three stars. the only "average" score received by Sapphire in Wappingers was for staffing.

Several other facilities in the area received an overall "below average" score, receiving just two stars in all categories. You can search for all local nursing homes and rehab centers by searching Medicare's online database.

