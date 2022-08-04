5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About

One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.

One of my favorite stores on the list is A.L. Stickle in Rhinebeck, a cool store where you can get everything from Turkish Taffy and toys to lampshades to sewing supplies and a ton more. Another great store is the department store in Pleasant Valley. It’s a great place to visit and they’ve got lots of local Hudson Valley merchandise, among other things.

Head a little south to Hopewell Junction for a great little supermarket called Frankie’s. They’ve got some groceries, great meats, and plenty of bakery items and prepared food. I’m a huge fan of stuffed baked artichokes, but I’m not very good at making them. Frankie’s has them prepared and ready to cook. They do all the hard work for you.

In Salt Point, check out the Hummingbird Ranch Country Store where you can get local honey and maple syrup, candles, puzzles, jewelry and lots of locally made gifts. Not fer from Salt Point is Stanfordville where you can check out Bulls Head Treasures. Bulls Head has tons of antiques, architectural items and more. And they’re always ready to make a great deal.

Here’s my list of 5 of my favorite cool stores in Dutchess County that you may not even know about.

The weekend is coming, maybe it’s a good time for you to take a drive and check out one or more of these cool Dutchess County stores. Happy Shopping!

