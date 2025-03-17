Def Leppard Performing This Summer in Hudson Valley

Classic rock legends set to to perform at Bethel Woods this summer.

Things are heating up at Bethel Woods this summer! With so many amazing shows already announced for the 2025 concert season, it just keeps getting better and better. The WPDH Summer Concert with Bret Michaels, Vince Neil and Stephen Pearcy, Neil Young, The Offspring are just some of the amazing shows already announced for Bethel Woods this year.

I remember 10 years ago back in 2015 we did a WPDH bus trip to Bethel Woods for the WPDH Summer Concert which was Def Leppard, Styx and Tesla and it was an amazing night. Great to see Def Leppard coming back to my favorite summer concert venue, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY (site of the original 1969 Woodstock Music Festival.)

Def Leppard formed in 1977 in Sheffield, England. Since 1992, the band has consisted of Rick Savage (bass, backing vocals), Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Allen (drums),Phil Collen (guitar, backing vocals), and Vivian Campbell (guitar, backing vocals). They established themselves as part of the new wave of British heavy metal of the early 1980s. Their greatest commercial success came between the early 1980s and mid–1990s.

Their breakthrough album, Pyromania (1983), produced by Mutt Lange, was a major commercial success, featuring hits like "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages." This album solidified their place in the hard rock world. Their next album, Hysteria (1987), was even more successful, with hits like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Love Bites," turning the band into global superstars.

Over the years, Def Leppard has gone through lineup changes, with guitarist Vivian Campbell replacing Steve Clark after his death in 1991. They continued to release albums and tour, maintaining a strong fanbase with a mix of hard rock, glam metal, and pop-rock elements.

Def Leppard With Special guests The Struts at Bethel Woods

Def Leppard will perform at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 20 with special guests The Struts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 21 at 10am. Get more info here.

The Struts, British rock band formed in Derby, Derbyshire in 2012 are opening the show and a band not to be missed. The band comprises lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies. The band have released four studio albums, two EPs and two live albums. I've seen these guys a couple of times over the years and I'm looking forward to checking them out again. They're great!

