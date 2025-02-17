New York State Police say a woman was arrested after she was found to be driving way over the state's legal BAC limit. Troopers say they were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. The woman is now facing charges, including driving while intoxicated.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Over 4X Over BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 11, at about 3:05 PM, troopers of Clifton Park responded to the reports of a two-car crash at an intersection in Clifton Park. Police say one of the drivers was identified as a 37-year-old woman of Ballston Lake, New York.

New York State Police say that the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations. The suspect was transported for processing, where she recorded a 0.34% BAC, which is over four times the state's legal limit.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash, says officials.

The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court in late February.

According to SA Health, a BAC of 0.15 to 0.30% will put you at "high risk with likely effects to be inadequate breathing, unable to walk without assistance, loss of bladder control and possibly loss of consciousness." A BAC of over 0.30% is likely to put you in a coma or result in death, according to health experts.

