Four Hudson Valley caretakers were arrested after a disabled client was seriously injured.

On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested four Devereux Foundation employees following an investigation that began on March 26.

Initially, troopers responded to Gretna Road in the town of Pleasant Valley to assist with the transportation of a Devereux client to Vassar Hospital. An investigation found the victim fell on March 24 and was seriously hurt.

The Devereux employees failed to report the incident when it occurred, failed to seek proper medical treatment for the victim and intentionally omitted information from business records in order to cover up the incident, police say.

Jason J. Fearon, 24, of Poughkeepsie and 30-year-old Trent D. Carney of Hyde Park were both charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the 1st degree, a class E felony. Fearon was also given a misdemeanor charge for falsifying business records.

Stokely Watson, 49, of Poughkeepsie and 54-year-old Deborah J. Singler of Poughkeepsie were both charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

All four were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Pleasant Valley Court in June.