I know people that love pizza so much that they feel they’ve never had a bad slice. They’ve either had good pizza or great pizza. I’m a little more fussy when it comes to pizza. It’s gotta be piping hot with a nice crisp to the crust. And I have found that it's easier to find what I like by the slice rather than a whole pie. Maybe it’s because a slice is twice heated.

Whatever the reason, I now tend to get my pizza by the slice. I have found that there are a couple of unexpected places right here in Poughkeepsie that have that perfect slice of New York City style pizza. You know, the kind that you can fold, but it’s still crisp on the bottom with oozing cheese and dripping super hot delicious, but bad for you oil. Now that’s a perfect slice of pizza.

I’m not saying that I don’t enjoy a gourmet or great Neapolitan pizza like the kind you get at Pizzeria Posto in Poughkeepsie and Rhinebeck. In fact, I enjoy it quite often. But when I want a slice of ooey gooey cheesy pizza like you get in New York City, these are the places I’m headed to. And if I haven’t been there myself, I’ve gotten the word from my pizza loving friends that they’ve gotten the perfect slice of pizza there. Here are 4 Poughkeepsie pizza joints that you may or may not have heard of.

4 Hidden Poughkeepsie Spots for that Perfect Slice of Pizza 4 Pizza Places in Poughkeepsie that Have a Perfect Slice

Try one or all of these places out. I like to order my slice on the crisp side so the crust is never soggy. However you like your pizza, if it’s a New York City style slice you’re looking for, you just might find it at these Poughkeepsie gems.

