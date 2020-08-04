Dunkin’ is Closing 7 Hudson Valley Locations

The Hudson Valley is saying goodbye to seven Dunkin' locations.

Two Dunkin' locations in Kingston recently closed down for good.

The Dunkin' located at 575 Broadway in Kingston has closed for good. According to Facebook, the Broadway location is "permanently closed."

Facebook now also lists the Dunkin' at 295 Wall Street in Kingston as "permanently closed." Hudson Valley Post tried to call both locations, but there was no answer. However, employees did pick up when Hudson Valley Post called other Dunkin' locations in Kingston.

Dunkin' is also set to close at least eight New York locations.

Last month, Dunkin' confirmed plans to close 450 locations, mostly on the East Coast, by the end of 2020. All of the Dunkin' closures are stores located inside Speedway gas stations.

In the Hudson Valley, there are Dunkin' stores inside Speedway locations in Highland, New Windsor, Saugerties and two in Kingston according to Google Maps. In New York, there are also locations in Hudson, Norwich and Margaretville

As of now, most of the Dunkin' locations in Speedway remain open but the closures are still expected by the end of this year, officials say.