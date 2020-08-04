Tornado Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, Many Parts of New York

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Early Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Orange, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland, Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond and Suffolk counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Ulster, Dutchess, Columiba, Greene, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Orange, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland until Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to move up the coast Tuesday morning and is expected to reach New York Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The main threats with this system involve heavy rainfall, strong winds, minor to moderate coastal flooding, along with high surf and dangerous rip currents, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, a few tornadoes are possible.

Locally heavy rainfall is expected with a widespread 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 to 6 inches possible. The wind will be 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph. There is also a window for Tropical Storm force winds, officials say.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Dutchess, Ulster Orange, Putnam, Westchester and Rockland counties. Torrential downpours with multiple rounds of heavy showers will allow for excessive runoff which could flash flooding in low lying, urban and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues, officials say.

"Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded

roadway" The National Weather Service says. "Remember, Turn Around Don`t Drown!"

A Wind Advisory was issued for Dutchess and Ulster counties from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result.

Hudson Valley Weather believes Tropical Storm Isaias will reach the region around 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with the worst of the storm between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m..