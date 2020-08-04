WEATHER: After Isaias, What’s Next For the Hudson Valley?

Hurricane Isaias will move in and move out quickly, leaving a path of wind and rain behind across the east coast. But once the storm moves out, what's next weather-wise for the Hudson Valley? When will our next chance for rain be?

Forecasters say the rain should taper off by Tuesday evening, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Then the sun returns. Highs Wednesday will climb back into the 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Highs Thursday will be in the 80s once again. and lows in the 60s. The next chance for rain will be Friday, as highs will once again climb into the 80s, with scattered showers and thunders possible by late afternoon.

Saturday should be drier with highs in the low 80s.

Be safe, and have a great week!