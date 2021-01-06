3 Hudson Valley Hometowns Top List of ‘Worst Places To Live’

One city in the Hudson Valley is considered the "worst" place to live in New York. Two other local areas are not far behind.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

RoadSnacks recently released "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021." The website says they use, “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

Three places from the Hudson Valley made the list. RoadSnacks used data from the FBI Union Crime Report and Census to compile their ranking.

Monticello Rochester Lockport Newburgh Utica Poughkeepsie Binghamton Endicott Brockport Syracuse

Below are the reasons why Monticello, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie made the list, according to Roadsnacks data.

1. Monticello

Population: 6,433

Rank Last Year: 1

Median Home Value: $106,900 (36th worst)

Unemployment Rate: 10.8% (worst)

4. Newburgh

Population: 28,255

Rank Last Year: 2 (Down 2)

Median Home Value: $159,000 (66th worst)

Unemployment Rate: 6.6% (49th worst)

6. Poughkeepsie

Population: 30,381

Rank Last Year: 7 (Up 1)

Median Home Value: $196,800 (77th worst)

Unemployment Rate: 9.4% (6th worst)

Here's how Roadsnacks says they used to calculate the ranking: