2nd Annual Sugar Loaf Film Festival Set For Orange County, NY

Sugar Loaf Film Festival is set for Sept. 23 and 24 in Chester.

The Sugar Loaf Film Festival’s mission is to highlight and celebrate the work of emerging filmmakers creating film and documentaries on both a local and international platform. Sugar Loaf Film Festival (SLFF) brings focus to filmmaking in New York State, New York City and specifically the Hudson Valley.

The annual event is put on by Diamond Grade Media Entertainment, and takes place at the beautful Sugar Loaf Perfroming Arts Center in Chester, NY. The Sugar Loaf Performing arts center is a 689 seat, constructed just over 30 years ago (originally known as Lycian Center for the Performing Arts upon opening in 1992) that is surrounded by eigh acres of mountian and lake views in the Village of Sugar Loaf (Orange County). The venue has playes host to many rock concerts, comedy shows, plays, gallery exhibits, weddings, community educational programs and more.

2nd Annual Sugar Loaf Film Festival at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

Mark your calendar for the weekend of Saturday and Sunday Sept. 23 and 24 for the 2023 Sugar Loaf Film Festival at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. The weekend will feature movie screenings, a vendor fair, filmmaker workskops, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and so much more each day from 11am-8pm.

Get our free mobile app

Sponsors for the Sugar Loaf Perfroming Arts Center include Orange County Chamer of Commerce, NY, Orange County Ny Tourism, Orange County New York Arts Council, Orange County NY Tourism and Film, and Sugar Loaf, NY. Get tickets and info here.