The Hudson Valley is known for its’ diversity in food, your average foodie would love it here. Yes, the food scene is really cool, but we're not here to talk about that. The real topic of conversation is booze. What will you drink at the bar, or have with your tacos, or sip alongside your pasta? Between the college students in the area and the adults living in the towns that make up the Hudson Valley, figuring out what to drink, where to go get drinks, and what’s cost-effective is very important.

As a college student, I love a good happy hour and drink specials. When I’m feeling fancy I’ll indulge in a pricier drink, that I’ll probably only get one of. The Hudson Valley has restaurants and bars that cover all price points while giving you a great variety of cocktails. There’s something for everyone's taste buds. If you’re a foodie there are definitely great drinks that pair well with whatever meal you’re having.

This article has a list compiled of 25 must-try cocktails in the Hudson Valley. These drinks range from the different counties that make up the Hudson Valley. If you’re a student at SUNY New Paltz like me, there are options on the list that are located right in your college town. If you live in Newburgh there’s definitely a cocktail on the list for you. No matter where you are take a trip, grab a bite and come try these delicious cocktails.