25 Must-Try Breakfast spots in the Hudson Valley

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and since that's the case it makes sense to be knowledgeable about the best breakfast spots in the Hudson Valley.

Unlike the rest of the country, New York prides itself on its breakfast creations whether it's a bagel; bacon, egg, and cheese; or just a classic plate with bacon, eggs, and toast. Not only is the food that New York and the Hudson Valley offer spectacular, but it also provides its customers with a casual and simple dining experience that separates NY from the rest of the world.

Commonly known acronyms, such as B.E.C as opposed to bacon, egg, and cheese, enable New York's immersive breakfast experience to be unique and unforgettable.

From the decadent creations that Mt. Kisco Diner offers, to the farm-to-table atmosphere at Phoenicia Diner, the following restaurants are some amazing breakfast spots in the area. This list is all you'll need if you want to road trip around the Hudson Valley and discover amazing new food.