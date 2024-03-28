Belgian Chef to Make Cinnamon ‘Cruns’ at New Hudson Valley Bakery

There's a new culinary destination opening in the Hudson Valley that wants everyone to come and sample their French and Belgian-inspired baked goods.

Chef Christophe Raza's love of baked goods was born in his hometown of Brugge, Belgium. After learning his craft from Michelin Chef Roger Souvereyns, Raza left for the United States where he became a businessman in New York City and kept getting further and further away from the kitchen.

During the pandemic, Raza reconnected with his passion for baking and left behind his career to train at the famed Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris, France. Armed with new recipes and techniques, the chef has returned to America and is poised to start his own bakery empire with two locations in the Hudson Valley.

Rhinebeck and Amenia New York Tarts and Bread loading...

Two New European Bakeries to Open in the Hudson Valley

On Saturday, April 27 Raza will open Tarts and Bread in Amenia, with another location to follow this summer in Rhinebeck. The bakery will offer high-quality breads and pastries that are reasonably priced, just like the ones he enjoyed in Belgium.

In Europe, a visit to thebakery is a regular part of life, and we are basing our pricing structure on that. A baguette shouldn't cost $6. Ours costs $2.90.

Raza is also dedicated to making sure everyone who visits Tarts and Bread has access to his products, baking everything with lactose and GMO-free ingredients while never compromising on taste. All of the breads at the bakery are made with a sourdough starter which Raza says is easier to digest and higher in nutrition.

Rhinebeck, Amenia New York Tarts and Bread loading...

Menu Items Available at Tarts and Bread

The bakery will offer artisanal breads, rolls, buns eclairs and pastries as well as both savory and sweet tarts. Raza is also preparing a menu of savory quiches sandwiches topped with his own spreads.

During the grand opening, guests will have an opportunity to try free samples of Tarts and Bread's two signature items. The Cinnamon "Crun", which is a cross between a cinnamon bun and a croissant and the Apricot Almond "8", a figure-eight shaped French tart filled with apricot and almond.

Amenia Rhinebeck New York Tarts and Bread loading...

The grand opening of the Amenia bakery will begin on Saturday, April 27 at 9:30pm at 3304 Main Street (Route 343) in Amenia. A second location will open this summer in Astor Square on Route 9 in Rhinebeck, just north of the fairgrounds.

PieCaken Bakery Hunt in the Hudson Valley Imagine a Thanksgiving dessert that is every possible choice rolled up into one. According to Goldbelly , the original creator of this massive holiday treat is Zac Young "Top Ten Pastry Chef in America". I decided to set out to find a PieCaken created in the Hudson Valley. These are the bakeries I heard back from and what they said about the PieCaken Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn