10 New Year’s Resolutions the Hudson Valley Should Make

While everyone is busy pledging to eat less and exercise more, we've come up with 10 New Year's Resolutions the Hudson Valley should seriously consider.

If you're a frequent reader of our website or follow us on social media comments, you know that our listeners and readers have had some serious gripes in 2025. From dog poop debates to driving disasters to social media blowups, the Hudson Valley had no shortage of controversies and complaints last year. So as the calendar flips, maybe it’s time for the region to set a few New Year’s resolutions of its own.

Pick up after your dog; No excuses.

This issue sparked passive agressive signs signs, arguments and plenty of finger-pointing in 2025. Sidewalks and parks became ground zero for frustration, especially in busy neighborhoods. So, as we head into the new year, perhaps the dog walkers among us can save everyone some heartache and just clean up after their messy pets.

Use your turn signal and follow basic road rules

Blinker laws, left lane hogs and aggressive merging kept showing up in stories and comments on our Facebook page. Route 9 and the bridges don’t need extra drama, so let's all agree to follow the rules of the road the best we can.

Slow down and respect the move-over law

While we're on the topic of driving safely, videos we shared of drivers blowing past emergency vehicles made people angry, and for good reason. New York's Move Over law now applies to anyone pulled over on the side of the road. If it's safe, get out of the lane and out of the way of disabled or parked vehicles on the highway.

Stop treating social media like a battleground

Some of the biggest controversies came from comment sections spiraling out of control. Posts about tiny houses, cannabis shops, speedy motorcyclists and even holiday decorations turned heated fast. Instead of flying off the handle, maybe consider just scrolling past things that you don't agree with.

Respect public spaces that everyone shares

Complaints about litter, overcrowding and careless behavior popped up again and again in 2025. Trails, parks and riverfronts are not your personal backyard, so let's all keep them clean for the next person.

Be patient with delivery drivers and service workers

From packages left in odd spots to short-staffed businesses, frustrations boiled over. While less-than-perfect service can be annoying, most workers are just doing the best they can under pressure. Let's give them the benefit of the doubt in 2026

Keep the noise down, especially late at night

Late-night events and parties near residential areas sparked police calls and neighborhood complaints. Consider that not everyone wants to hear your heated argument or personally curated playlist at full volume after midnight.

Be upfront about fees and charges

Restaurant surcharges and surprise fees stirred strong reactions. Whether it's asking for a tip for checking yourself out or tacking on service charges for using a credit card, customers have had enough. People want to support local businesses, but they also don't want to be nickel-and-dimed to death for offering that support. A good resolution for businesses would be to either raise the prices or eat the charges, just leave us out of it.

Pay attention to bills and speak up when something feels off

Utility billing issues have left many residents annoyed and confused in 2025. Now, with rates on the rise again, it's important to make sure those monthly bills are correct. Resolve to resolve those issues early by looking at those bills closely.

Remember, we're all in this together

Following this last resolution may actually cover all of the rest of them.

Most of the complaints we've seen in 2025 boil down to the same thing; A lack of consideration. Whether it's politics, your favorite rock song or whether we need another dispensary on Route 9, we can have different opinions and still get along. A little courtesy, patience and awareness could go a long way in the year ahead.

Here’s hoping the next twelve months give us fewer pet peeves and more reasons to be proud of living in the beautiful Hudson Valley.

