2020 Rosendale Street Festival Cancelled

We've seen a lot of postponements and cancellations since this whole coronavirus pandemic started back in early March. But for some reason, I didn't think about the Rosendale Street Festival cancelling. But alas, this long standing Hudson Valley tradition has been cancelled.

The planning committee of the Rosendale Street Festival has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the festival this year that was going to take place on July 18 and 19. In a unanimous vote, the volunteer group decided that it was not possible to move forward with the planning of the historic two-day festival that usually features over one hundred vendors, seven stages, and over eighty bands.

This is sad news, indeed, but there is a glimmer of hope. The group started brainstorming and re-imagining the event to meet the realities of this time. Some ideas being discussed are a live music concert produced like a Drive-In and/or a virtual festival. To stay updated, visit the Street Festival facebook page.

