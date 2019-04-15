2019 Farmers Market Opening Dates in the Hudson Valley

When will your local farmers market open?

As the weather warms in the Hudson Valley, thoughts turn to lazy afternoons shopping at the local farmers market. We're very lucky to have some of the best selection of fresh produce, meats, cheeses and crafts at our fingertips all summer long.

Every weekend throughout the Hudson Valley town squares, parking lots and green spaces are transformed into a bustling marketplace where you can bring home food that was grown and made right here in our region.

We can't wait for the farmers markets to reopen, so we've tracked down as many as we could to find out what day they officially begin for the summer. The ones who have a planned start date are listed below. We'll add others as they announce when they'll be opening.

Amenia - Outdoor season begins May 3

Arlington - Thursday, May 31

Beacon - Outdoor season begins May 5

Dover Plains - Mid June

Village of Fishkill - May 30

Florida - June 11

Hyde Park - Every Saturday beginning in June

Middletown - June 1

Millbrook - May 25

Pawling - June 15

Port Jervis - End of June

Poughkeepsie Waterfront - June 3

Rhinebeck - May 5

Village of Wappingers - June 2

Do you have a local farmers market in your town that's not listed above? If so, drop us a line and let us know when it's opening. We'd love to add them to the page.

