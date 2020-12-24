20 Year Christmas Tradition Goes Virtual for 2020

I’m sure there are many Christmas traditions that will have to be postponed, altered or even just skipped altogether this year. But if one of your traditions has been enjoying the Theatre on the Road’s performance of A Christmas Carol, you’ll be happy to know you can enjoy it once again for 2020.

Theatre on the Road is a group of actors from Rosendale that are dedicated to bringing high impact entertainment directly to you or your organization. For over 20 years they have been performing their dinner theater version of A Christmas Carol, but thanks to the global pandemic that was not something that was going to happen this year. Or was it?

Theater on the Road decided that after all these years, they couldn’t let even one year go by without a performance. So, they headed to the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, set up the cameras, and put on the show. All of the scenes, characters and carols that you’ve come to know and love over the years. Now you can enjoy it virtually forever. It only costs $15, and $5 from each ticket sale will be donated to People’s Place Food Pantry in Kingston. It’s a win/win situation, and we haven’t been able to say that too much in 2020.

If you’d like to learn more about this year’s performance of A Christmas Carol and find out what Theatre on the Road is all about, check out their facebook page. If you want to purchase a ticket, you can do that right here.