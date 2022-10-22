2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America

She's a beaut, ain't she!?

As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."

Arcitechual Digest has released their list of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America. According to their research 2 Hudson Valley towns made the list.

Coming in at #14 is, of course, Rhinebeck located in Dutchess County. AD writes:

This darling Dutchess County village along the Hudson River affords views of the Catskill Mountains, plus it has a vibrant indie-shopping scene in its downtown. An observation tower in the 200-acre Ferncliff Forest is a favorite hiking spot (with a view).

Rhinebeck has made many lists like 'Most Beautiful' throughout the years and has become quite the hot spot for celebrity sightings. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Savanah Guthrie and the Today Show team, Rhinebeck is one of the hottest, and apparently most beautiful, towns in the Hudson Valley.

Downtown Rhinebeck photos Don Gehring, Townsquare Media of the Hudson V loading...

At #54 is Cold Spring. What makes Cold Spring one of the most beautiful small towns? Architectural Digest explains:

In the Cold Spring Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Place, you’ll find many charming and well-preserved 19th-century buildings. The downtown area contains a good collection of antique and vintage stores in addition to other local shops and restaurants. Nearby hiking opportunities through the Hudson Highlands make Cold Spring a popular weekend escape for New Yorkers, many of whom trek Breakneck Ridge, a mountain between Cold Spring and nearby Beacon. Other popular attractions include Magazzino Italian Art, a 20,000-square-foot art museum free to the public.

Cold Spring is also home to some phenomenal hikes with gorgeous views. Breakneck and Mount Taurus trails will lead you to some of the best views of Cold Spring, The Hudson Valley and even NYC (on a clear day).

Breakneck Ridge Mountain nancykennedy loading...

Do you consider your small Hudson Valley town one of the 'most beautiful?' Let us know where you live and why you think it should have made the list.

For a full list of the 55 Most Beautiful Towns in America visit ArchitecturalDigest.com

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."