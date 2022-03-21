18 Hudson Valley Bakeries With the BEST Black & White Cookies

There's nothing black and white about this, the Hudson Valley loves a sweet treat.

The Hudson Valley has an extensive list of small and local businesses that could fulfill that sweet tooth craving. This month, we learned after data was released from Coventry Direct, that the most popular dessert in New York was a Black & White Cookie.

New York's Favorite Dessert is a Black and White Cookie?

Coventry Direct used Google trend data "over the last 12 months for all 50 states plus the District of Columbia" and was able to curate a list of the most popular desserts across America. New Yorkers must have been pulling overtime searching B&W cookies. If you think about it, those cookies are very specific to our home state. You can't ask for Black and White cookies in Texas and leave impressed, it just doesn't happen.

The B&W Cookie Hudson Valley Breakdown

After some discussions over whether they're Black & White cookies or Halfmoon (the correct answer is B&W for cookies below the Capital Region, Halfmoon for everything western NY and upstate), we wanted to curate a list of the best places across the HV to get a Black & White.

The Hudson Valley was PASSIONATE when it came to their favorite cookie bakeries. Below you'll find a list of 18 of the most popular answers we received after asking YOU, the Hudson Valley, where to get the best Black and White Cookies.

From Kingston to Poughkeepsie, to Ellenville and Newburgh. We've got the B&W cookie map covered for you. Who's down for a Hudson Valley Black and White Cookie road-trip-taste-test?

I'm in!

