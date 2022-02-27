We can all agree, having a dog is pretty great. Man and woman's best friend and all that, right? But it hurts our souls a little when we have to leave our 4 legged friends at home.

Thankfully for animal lovers out there, many local Hudson Valley bars and restaurants are opening their patios to the pups and becoming more dog friendly.

Beacon's Dog-Friendly Businesses

We did the research and found over a dozen Beacon businesses that allow humans to bring their pooch along for some quality time around town. Thanks to sites like Yelp, BringFido.com, and PetsWelcome.com we were able to curate a list of 13 pawesome (see what we did there) local watering holes that are dog friendly.

If you're planning on heading out to Beacon, there is no shortage of pet-friendly businesses. You'll work up an apatite hiking up Mount Beacon with your pup, or strolling around Long Dock Park. Luckily, you can stop at Beacon Daily on Teller Avenue, or Melzingah's and Bank Square on Main Street where you and your dog will be welcomed with open arms.

Beacon, as a town in general, seems very pet-friendly. Of course, there are all the dog-friendly locations, but they're also home to Beacon Barkery and Beans Cat Café.

As a brand new dog mom, I'm looking forward to taking my dog into Beacon and exploring all the dog-friendly businesses. We have to go to puppy school first, we're still working on our puppy manners.

Have you taken your dog out to any of the following locations? Did they fall in puppy love?

