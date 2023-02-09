$13.6 Million Being Spent to Repave Busted Hudson Valley Roads

New York will spend millions of dollars to fix local roads desperately in need of repair.

On Wednesday Governor Hochul announced the release of $100 million in State funding to renew roads that have been impacted by "extreme weather." The money will go towards projects in 64 different locations around the state, fixing 520 miles of roadway.

Locally, the Hudson Valley will see four major roadways get a very costly facelift. According to the Department of Transportation, the work will not only fix the broken roads but also prepare them to deal with extreme weather in the future. Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says that weather has recently become a bigger problem than it has been in the past.

Weather in New York is getting more intense more often, necessitating the need for vital and timely maintenance of our infrastructure... this funding will renew vital travel corridors across the state while restoring hundreds of miles of roads to help them better withstand Mother Nature's challenges.

The four projects approved in the Hudson Valley region will total $13.6 million dollars. $5.2 million will go towards resurfacing Route 35/202 from the Taconic State Parkway interchange to Route 118 in the Town of Yorktown. $3.6 million has been earmarked for resurfacing work on Route 52 from Route 311 to Fowler Avenue in the Towns of Carmel and Kent.

In Ulster County, $3.6 million will be spent on fixing Route 28 from Hurley Mountain Road to Waughkonk Road in the Towns of Ulster and Kingston. and in Sullivan country, Route 97 from 0.5 miles north of Kirks Road intersection to Cochecton town Line in the Town of Tusten will be repaved for $1.2 million.

The work is expected to begin later this year.

