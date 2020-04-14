12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration Rescheduled

Normally we would be celebrating Bob Dylan's birthday in May. But there's really nothing normal about this year. Bob's birthday will still be in May, but the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration at Bearsville Theater to benefit the Family of Woodstock Hotline and John Herald Fund has been moved to Sunday Sept. 6.

The day celebrates the songs of Bob Dylan interpreted by some of the best musicians residing in and visiting the Hudson Valley, both internationally known and up-and-coming artists. Always a sell-out, the concert has become a Woodstock Memorial Day tradition, attracting locals and tourists from the Hudson Valley area and beyond. And this year it will be on Labor Day. Same celebration, different holiday weekend. And all for a great cause.

If you already have a ticket for the show, it will be honored on the new date. For more information on this year's Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration, visit the event facebook page.

