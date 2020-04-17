1,220 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19

Updated data shows 1,220 residents from the Hudson Valley have died due to COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said 17 more residents died from COVID, bringing the county total to 204.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Health reports 14 more deaths in Dutchess County and three more deaths in Putnam County since Hudson Valley Post's last report on Monday. 40 Dutchess County residents and 32 Putnam County residents have died from the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Four more deaths have been reported in Ulster County, bringing the county total to 15, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard. Sullivan County reports four more deaths since our last report, bringing the county total to 11.

The New York State Department of Health reports 668 Westchester County residents and 250 from Rockland County have died from COVID-19.

The New York State Department of Health now lists nursing home and adult care facility fatalities for each county: