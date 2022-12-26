You're a little immature if you laugh at any of these and that's perfectly okay. What other roads can we add to the list?

I'm over 30-years-old and I still laugh at inappropriate things. Despite your age sometimes you can't help but giggle at potty humor. Some practical jokers in the Hudson Valley area got a lot of laughs last summer when they defaced a prominent sign in New Paltz, New York. A jokester altered a the S Putt Corners Road to say S "Butt" Corners Road. This was not the first time this juvenile misspelling has happened and it most likely won't be the last. I'm not condoning the act but I can admit that it gave me a little chuckle.

If you want to get a laugh at some street signs here in the Hudson Valley you can do so without defacing any city or town property. Some of them are just naturally dirty sounding all on their own. Yes, I'm still in shock that there is a Butts Hollow Road in the Hudson Valley. They get even weirder than that.

Some of them are just downright bizarre and others will leave you scratching your head. We asked you to let us know what some of the strangest road names in the Hudson Valley were and you came through and delivered. You did not disappoint. Here is a list of some of the craziest road names in the area. Can you think of any other roads to mention? Email me at Nick@Townsquaremedia.com and I'll be sure to add it.

11 of The Funniest Road Names in The Hudson Valley