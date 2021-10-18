Here is a list of Trunk or Treats in the Hudson Valley - Let us know if is we missed listing your organization.

Oct 22 - New Deals' Trunk or Treat hosted by The New Deal Creative Arts Center - 5PM to 6:30PM - Hyde Park Drive In - 4114 Albany Post Road in Hyde Park - Come see the cars turn into works of art and enjoy some early Trick or Treating - Email teresa@newdealarts.org to be part of the fun.

Oct 22 - Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services Trunk or Treat hosted by Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services - 5PM tp 8PM - 97 South Plank Road, Newburgh - There will be games, prizes, music and candy. Bring friends and family costumes are encouraged.

Oct 23 - Modena Ladies Auxiliary Tricky Trunk hosted by the Modena LadiesAux - 12PM to 3PM - Modena Fire House - 1953 Route 44 in Modena - Come and decorate your trunk. Come and bring the kids Trick or Treating. Supplies are not provided - Contact Maryann (845) 802 - 6189 or Diane (845) 514 - 8260.

Maria Symchych-Navrotska

Oct 29 - Eastdale Village Trunk or Treat hosted by Eastdale Village Town Center - 6PM to 8PM - 949 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie. Kids can trick-or-treat, there will be live music by The Vibe, free yoga demonstrations by Mindful Yoga with Liz, and a costume contest. All goodies are store-bought and pre-wrapped. It is FREE to participate and attend. Social distancing will be required. Masks will be required for those who aren't vaccinated

Oct 29 - 2nd Annual Town of Montgomery Trunk or Treat hosted by the Town of Montgomery - 6PM to 7:30PM - 110 Bracken Road in Montgomery.

Oct 30 - Village of Wappingers Falls Recreation's Trunk or Treat with Parade hosted by the Village of Wappingers Falls Recreation. 1:30PM - Mesier Park - (Rain Date 10/31/2021) - Kids can trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk full in Mesier Park. There will be free pumpkins, a DJ, Kids Costume Contest with trophies awarded. Halloween Parade starts on Elm Street. This event is FREE to participate and attend.

Oct 30 - Town of Marlborough's Trunk or Treat hosted by the Town of Marlborough - 3PM to 5PM - 1380 Route 9W, Marlboro.

Oct 30 - Phoenicia PTA Trunk or Treat hosted by the Phoenicia Elementary School PTA - 2PM at the Phoenicia Elementary School 11 School Lane in Phoenicia. Their are strict COVID restrictions with this event. It is also limited to families, teachers and staff of the Phoenicia Elementary School. For information email phoeniciapta@gmail.com

MarynaVoronova

Oct 30 - Town of Esopus Library Trunk or Treat hosted by The Town of Esopus Library - 1PM - The Town of Esopus Library - 189 Broadway (Route 9W) Port Ewen - Cars arrive at 1PM Costume Parade at 2PM Trick or Treating about 2:15PM - Email children.programmer@esopuslibrary.org

Oct 30 - City of Poughkeepsie Youth Baseball Softball League Trunk or Treat hosted by the City of Poughkeepsie Youth Baseball Softball League - 5PM at Spratt Park - Candy and Hotdogs for the kids. Prizes for Best Costume and Best Car Decorations.

Oct 31 - FCB Trunk or Treat hosted by Faith Bible Chapel Youth & Family and Bethany Lyn Wolfe - 3PM - Faith Bible Chapel - 222 Silver Mountain Road in Millerton - It the 1st Annual Trunk or Treat with lots of cars, candy and prizes.

After the Trunk or Treat why not watch a Halloween Movie