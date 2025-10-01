100-Year-Old Family-Run Hudson Valley Business Goes On the Market

A Hudson Valley business is up for sale after being run by the same family for over a century.

For more than a hundred years, families in Ulster County have turned to the same stretch of farmland for flowers, vegetables, and plants that helped define the rhythm of the seasons. Generations have made it part of their lives, whether stopping in for a hanging basket in the spring, fresh herbs in the summer, or pumpkins in the fall.

The roots of the farm go back to the late 19th century, when Italian immigrant Giuseppe Buzzanco began working the land. What started as a modest operation grew into a thriving business that became part of the local identity. His children and grandchildren carried it forward, with Angela Buzzanco keeping the tradition alive for the past 65 years.

Now, after more than a century, Joe Buzzanco’s Greenhouses and Farm is being offered for sale. The 160-acre property includes fertile organic fields, natural springs, and a ranch-style home built in 1950 from trees cut right from the land.

The greenhouses became famous for their variety of flowers, including mums, house plants, exotic lemon and lime trees, even jade and cactus. Locals swore the fruits and vegetables tasted better than anything they could find elsewhere; perhaps that's due to the two natural springs that continuously provide unlimited pure water for the entire farming and greenhouse operation.

The listing includes 157 acres of the property for $5 million and is described as being perfect for a possible future cannabis business. Angela Buzzanco plans to keep the three acres that surround her home. More details on the property are available from Win Morrison Realty.

