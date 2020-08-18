10 Items to Stock Up On Now Before They’re Gone This Winter

You may want to stock up on these items now before they start flying off store shelves this winter.

Everyone remembers how hard it was to find some very specific items this spring. While paper towels are back in stores, some products like Clorox Wipes are still in short supply. A possible second wave of the pandemic, coupled with colder weather will result in more people heading back inside. This could be a recipe for even more shortages that could affect some surprising items.