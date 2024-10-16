WPDH Interview With American Idol Star Caleb Johnson

We spoke with Caleb Johhnson ahead of his Celebrating Meat Loaf show in Middletown, NY.

I have always been a huge Meat Loaf fan. For me, Meat Loaf's music has always held a special place in my heart. From a little child going through my dad's record collection and discovering the Bat Out of Hell record with the totally cool looking motorcycle on the cover. I would soon listen to the album and realize what a masterpiece it was from beginning to end. Fast forward many years later to 1993 and I'm in high school.

I was probably the only sophomore at Dover Jr/Sr High School that was excited about a new Meat Loaf record coming out. This would mean that he was mounting a comeback, which would also mean that a world tour would follow and that I'd be able to finally get to see the man live in concert. I would be a first day record buyer, buying Bat Out of Hell 2: Back into Hell at the Book and Record store at the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, NY.

Getting to meet the man many years later would be one of the highlights of my life. A chance encounter when I went to see Bat Out of Hell The Musical in New York City in 2019.

Tigman with Meat Loaf at Bat Out of Hell the Musical in NYC August of 2019. The Rutigliano Archives

The Celebrating Meat Loaf show will play Paramount Theatre in Middletown, NY on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8pm. Tickets on sale now. Get tickets and info here.

"American Idol" Finalist Caleb Johnson Homecoming - Asheville, North Carolina Photo by Alicia Funderburk/Getty Images

The show features, Caleb Johnson, the season 13 winner of American Idol baked by Meat Loaf's own band The Neverland Express. He delivers his own unique stamp to the Meat Loaf classics while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. The show was created & produced by Paul Crook, and it is the only show that was officially endorsed by Meat Loaf.

In a recent interview with Caleb Johnson, we talked about him performing the music of Meat Loaf on tour, also touring with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, his love for band's like Rush and the Black Crowes, new solo music with Joe Bonamassa and much more. Listen to the full interview in the audio file below.

