Traffic Stop Ends with Arrest of Several Suspects on Weapons Charges in Orange County

I don't know if it's merely coincidental or not but lately local law enforcement has made a number of successful arrests following what started as ordinary run of the mill traffic stops. Another one of these situations occurred last week in Orange County.

Pulled Over in Deerpark

The incident occurred on October 16, 2024 at approximately 4:47pm. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, members of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed a 2006 Lexus traveling east bound on Interstate 84 in the town of Deerpark.

Troopers reportedly began pursuit of the vehicle when they saw it in violation of numerous New York Vehicle and Traffic Laws. Troopers then were successful in pulling over the vehicle and began their investigation.

This incident started similarly to another arrest that had taken place a week prior also in Orange County, this one in the town of Cornwall. In that case, Troopers from the same Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) pulled over a vehicle which lead to a major drug bust as the suspect in that incident was in possession of a hefty amount of illegal narcotics.

Investigation and Search

Troopers investigation began with identifying the driver of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 23-year old Jaykris Vargas of Middletown. The vehicle was also occupied by four (4) other male passengers. One of the other passengers was identified as 19-year old Paris Hinds, also of Middletown. The other three (3) occupants were juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17.

Troopers in their investigation conducted an interview with Vargas and in that interview developed probable cause needed to search the vehicle. In the Troopers search of the vehicle, they discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Upon discovering the firearm, all of the vehicles occupants were placed under arrest. Vargas, Hinds and the three juveniles were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Firearm both felony charges.

Following their arrests all five suspects were taken for arraignment. Vargas and Hinds were arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and the three juveniles were arraigned in the Orange County Youth Court.

Potential Punishment

As it was previously stated, the offense that the suspects were charged with are felonies and with that comes the possibility of harsh punishments.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree comes with a maximum sentence of up to 15 years and a minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years, with possibility of mandatory fines. This is also considered a violent felony offense which means that a judge will not have the option to sentence a convicted party to just probation.

Criminal Possession of a Firearm is a class E felony in the state of New York which is the lesser of the felony charges here but even still, if convicted, one could find themselves behind bars for up to 4 years. The possibility for a fine as well as probation could also be on the table as well.

Judges will also have the ability to issue some discretion in cases depending on whether the accused and or convicted parties have any prior criminal history. Having no prior history will obviously work to ones benefit, where as having a previous record of offenses could negatively impact ones case.

This case will also be different for the three juveniles involved because they are not legal adults which means that a Family Court will determine whether or not the juveniles need supervision, treatment, or confinement.

