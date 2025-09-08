Classic rock legends are coming to the Hudson Valley! ZZ Top are bringing their 'Elevation Tour' to the Palace Theatre in Albany on September 24th, and we're giving you the chance to attend for FREE! Read below to find out how you can win!

Getty Images for Stagecoach Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

ZZ Top is one of the longest-running and most influential rock bands in history, becoming famous for their distinct blend of blues, boogie rock, and sharp, catchy riffs. With their trademark beards and sunglasses, the band developed an instantly recognizable look and sound, which would become synonymous with southern rock. Over the years, ZZ Top's unique style, blending blues roots with a modern rock edge, has earned them a massive fanbase worldwide.

Throughout their career, ZZ Top has released a string of hit albums, including Tres Hombres, Eliminator, and Afterburner, all of which produced timeless classics like "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs." Known for their energetic live performances, the band has played to sold-out crowds across the globe and earned a reputation for delivering high-octane shows. With over 50 million records sold worldwide, ZZ Top has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and continues to influence generations of musicians.

