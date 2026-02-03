Paul Simon is bringing his 'A Quiet Celebration' Tour to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday, July 3rd, 2026! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

Paul Simon/Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Paul Simon/Bethel Woods Center for the Arts loading...

Paul Simon is one of the most influential and celebrated songwriters in music history, first rising to fame as half of the groundbreaking duo Simon & Garfunkel. Together and as a solo artist, Simon has crafted a catalog of classics including “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Graceland.” His ability to blend folk, rock, and global musical influences has set him apart for decades, earning him widespread acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

Over the course of his remarkable career, Paul Simon has won multiple Grammy Awards, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and consistently pushed the boundaries of popular music. His live performances are renowned for their intimacy, precision, and emotional depth, making every concert a truly special experience. A summer night with Paul Simon at Bethel Woods promises a rare and memorable evening of music from one of the all-time greats.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 6th at 10am on Ticketmaster.com and through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!