Tedeschi Trucks Band is bringing their 'Future Soul' Tour to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Monday, August 31st, 2026 with special guest Lukas Nelson! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

Formed by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Tedeschi Trucks Band has earned a reputation as one of the most respected live acts in modern music. Blending blues, rock, soul, jazz, and gospel influences, the band delivers emotionally rich performances led by Tedeschi’s commanding vocals and Trucks’ signature slide guitar work. Their expansive sound and tight ensemble playing have captivated audiences at major festivals and sold-out venues around the world.

Over the years, Tedeschi Trucks Band has collected multiple Grammy Awards and widespread critical acclaim for albums that showcase both technical brilliance and heartfelt songwriting. Joining them is Lukas Nelson, whose roots-driven style and introspective songwriting have earned him praise as a standout artist in his own right. Together, this lineup promises an evening of exceptional musicianship and powerful live performances.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!