YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart.

Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.

They scored just one step below Compton, California. According to data, you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.

You could assume that most people are not flocking to Newburgh as a tourist destination.

Newburgh, NY Waterfront nancykennedy loading...

Why not? Newburgh is known for many other things as well. Newburgh has a lot to offer. A quick Google search will fill you in on several historical sites that have made the city famous throughout the years. What about the waterfront? What about George Washington's headquarters, Downing Park or the Motorcycle Museum?

A YouTuber has a channel where he posts 'beautiful drives' and he highlighted Newburgh, New York.

The video highlights some strange places. It doesn't focus on local hotspots or historical sites but it does feature Home Depot, Wal-Mart, and a Pizza Hut.

I feel like we can do better than Wal-Mart and Pizza Hut?

What are some Newburgh spots that you would tell a tourist to visit?

The 10 Most Brutal Streets in Newburgh, New York This list was compiled by crime maps on CrimeGrade.com.

13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York