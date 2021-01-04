Youth Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 23

Let’s face it, 2020 was not the best year for kids. All kinds of activities had to be put on hold, including sports and even school. We can only hope that 2021 will be a better year. It’s already starting to sound promising, because there is a cool sporting event coming up for area kids, and it’s not even going to cost you anything.

The Wittenberg Sportsmen’s Club is holding a Youth Ice Fishing Derby at WSC Pond 90 on Montoma Lane in Woodstock on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 8AM - 1PM. This ice fishing derby will be geared for anyone 18 and younger. If you and your kids have never tried ice fishing before, this would be a great time to give it a try. Whether you want to do some ice fishing or you'd rather just enjoy the great outdoors around a campfire, bring the family for a great day of fun.

There will be good food available, and prizes for the biggest fish caught and more. Bait will be available as well as limited tip ups to those that would like to give it a try and don't have equipment. And one of the best parts? There is absolutely no entry fee for the Youth Ice Fishing Derby. WSC is doing this to inspire kids to get involved in the ice fishing sport.

Sign in begins at the fish shanty at 8AM on Saturday, Jan. 23. This event will only be held if the ice is safe, so make sure you check the event facebook page for updates.