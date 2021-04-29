Your Very First Look Inside the Gates of LEGOLAND in Goshen
LEGOLAND crews are putting the finishing touches on rides and attractions, giving us a glimpse of what the park will look like when the gates open this summer.
First Look Inside LEGOLAND New York
Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on your first visit to LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.
