Your Hudson Valley Weather For the Weekend

After Thursday night's rains departed, the Hudson Valley enjoyed a beautiful Friday. Highs reached the upper 60s, as skies remained clear though the afternoon. The weekend is looking quiet in the area, according to the forecasts. Will we see another chance for rain soon?

The Weather Channel is saying that highs Saturday will reach around 70, with sunny skies. Saturday night will fall to the low 40s. Sunday is looking at mostly cloudy skies. with highs in the mid 60s. Forecasters say the next chance for rain the Hudson Valley will be Monday. From there, look for cooler than usual temperatures as we get into next week.

Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

What's the forecast looking like the remainder of the season? Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast. Will we see more of that this year?

Will it Cool Off?

AccuWeather says that the above-average temperatures the Hudson Valley and Northeast have experienced this summer should continue pretty far into this fall. While scattered severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail, and even tornadoes to some parts of the area over the summer, most of the Hudson Valley is still considered abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Will We Finally Get Some Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by October could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.

One of the Hottest Summers on Record

The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record.

According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 34 days of 90-degree or above temperatures since May.