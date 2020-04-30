Is this really the future? We hope not. But as experts debate when we can all safely gather in large numbers again at events like concerts or big stadium sporting contests, there still remain many uncertainties. How will be safe? One Los Angeles company feels they may have the answer.

Introducing, the Micrashell. This ridiculous looking get up covers an individual from head to toe, and kind of looks like something out of sci-fi stories like Star Trek or Interstellar. Or maybe a Daft Punk video?

The patent pending suit was produced by a company known as Production Club. Their website describes the suit as being "...born as a socially responsible solution to safely allow people to interact in close proximity.", and "to satisfy the needs of nightlife, live events and entertainment industries.”

The article at The GrowthOp further describes the suit as “a virus-shielded, easy to control, fun to wear, disinfectable, fast to deploy personal protective equipment (PPE) that allows socializing without distancing.”.

Yes, there are even hands-free beverage and vape consumption modules. Wow.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: