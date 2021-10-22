You Can Buy Your Very Own Hudson Valley Drive-In Theater

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own drive-in movie theater? Well, here's your opportunity.

Drive-in movie theatres have made a huge comeback, especially here in the Hudson Valley. Thanks to the pandemic, moviegoers have been flocking to drive-ins, opting to watch films on the big screen from the safety of their cars. Some local theatres have even branched out to live events, offering concerts and Broadway shows to ticket buyers.

Last summer the cast of Super You brought their musical production to the Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia after Broadway was shut down. The move showed just how versatile Drive-In theatres can be, and the potential for drawing in huge crowds from outside the region.

One of the area's most popular Drive-In theatres is looking for a new owner to take over. The Hi-Way Theater in Coxsackie is on the market after what they describe as their "best year ever." The owners say they project even more revenue increases in years to come.

murphyrealtygrp.com

The four-screen drive-in is located right on Route 9W and includes a full menu snack bar, handicap accessible restrooms, and what the listing describes as "clean & well-maintained grounds" The theater has 600 parking spaces and is equipped with digital projection equipment that sends audio to audience members through an FM transmitter.

If you're interested in purchasing your very own drive-in, you can check it out for yourself on their annual closing weekend from October 22-24. Showings of Dune, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills and other films will wrap up the season for 2021.

Owning the theater will set you back $875,000. For more information, you can check out the Hi-Way's listing online.

