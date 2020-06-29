Broadway Cast Moves Their Show to Hudson Valley Drive-In Theater

After having their opening night canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, the cast of a new musical decided to bring their show to the Hudson Valley.

On May 27, Super You was scheduled to open at the Daryl Roth Theater. The show is an uplifting musical that features music and lyrics by Lourds Lane. Director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter put together an ensemble of seasoned Broadway performers to tell the story of a woman who has lost touch with her dreams, but eventually taps into her inner-super hero and finds empowerment.

Keeping with the theme of the show, producers decided that they weren't going to let the pandemic stop the show from happening. After contacting the Four Brothers Drive-In Theater in Amenia, the cast decided to bring their show to a live audience. With just two weeks to prepare, Super You debuted to a sold-out crowd this past weekend.

The task of keeping the audience and cast safe was a priority, so instead of performing on a stage, the actors were each placed on the back of their own pickup truck. This allowed them to play their parts while staying socially distanced from one another. Although it wasn't a fully staged production of the show, this modified, "concert version" of the musical still brought down the house.

