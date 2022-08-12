New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York

August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.

Cider used to also have a season in the Hudson Valley but now there are ciders for every season. Local cider makers are always introducing new brews that pair well with the weather we are experiencing. Cider making in the Hudson Valley has really become a year-round experience.

Angry Orchard in Walden, New York Offers New Cocktail-Inspired Ciders

Tall Tails is a series of ciders inspired by cocktails and inspirited by local Hudson Valley legends. Each cider in this series varies in flavor and folklore. We’ve got the classic Old Fashioned, Perry Spritzer, Stone Fence, and Elderberry Blossom cocktails, but with a cider twist, pulling inspiration from the Headless Horseman, Rip Van Winkle, Storm King Mountain, and Balmville Tree.⁣ (Angry Orchard Facebook)

Hudson Valley cider makers work hard to craft ciders that you can enjoy when it is hot and cold outside. They are also always working on new ways to present their cider. Angry Orchard in Walden just introduced a new cider group that was inspired by cocktails. You figure seltzers stepped into that world, so why not ciders?

I love that cider is no longer limited to Fall consumption. Hudson Valley ciders whether you get them at the cider maker or your favorite store are always fresh with a bright taste. But if you have a chance to get your cider at the source, I suggest you do. If nothing else so you can experience the creativity of the place that made the cider.

Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, New York

Twin Star Orchards on North Ohioville Road in New Paltz, New York is a great place to visit not just to enjoy their cider but they have rockin' food. They regularly hold big BBQs and they always have their popular wood fire pizza.

Kettleborough Cider House in New Paltz, New York

Kettleborough Cider House on Route 208 in New Paltz is the place to go if you want your cider with a view. They also happen to be right next door to Dressel farm, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Farmers with homemade ice cream.

Cider Cocktails at Angry Orchard in Walden, New York

And if you are looking to track down a National cider that calls the Hudson Valley home then you are heading to Angry Orchard on Albany Post Road in Walden which has just delivered a line of cocktail-inspired ciders. No worries if you can't get there apparently they offer door-to-door shipping.

