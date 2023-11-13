Another New York State Resident Hurt in Lawnmower Accident
Only a week after a woman was killed when a riding mower fell on top of her, another New York state resident was inured in a mowing accident. Firefighter say the accident happened Sunday afternoon after they responded to a call for help.
Last week, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman from Victor, NY was killed when she was pinned underneath a riding mower.
Woman Killed Last Week in Upstate New York
WROC reports that an investigation said the woman went off a 5-foot retaining wall while mowing the grass Friday. The machinery then landed on top of her, pinning her to the ground, says police. The lawnmower caused the woman to suffer internal injuries, and she was pronounced dead by the local coroner, reports WROC.
See Also: Newburgh Woman Allegedly Lead Cops On Chase Before Crashing in a Pond
Second Person in New York State Injured In Riding Mower Accident
The Clyde-Galen Fire District told WROC that a driver of a riding mower was injured after the machine rolled down a steep embankment in the Village of Clyde Sunday afternoon.
WROC says that firefighters were able to pull the individual from the machine, before the person was turned over to EMS and transported to a nearby medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
See Also: Spill the Beans! Truck Crash on New York Interstate Leaves Beans, Fuel on Road
How To Get Your Lawn Ready For Fall
Gallery Credit: Steve Tanko
More Fatal Lawn Mower Accidents in New York
Accidents such as this can happen more than you may think. In September, a 74-year-old Binghamton man was killed after driving his riding lawn mower into the road and getting struck by a motorcycle, according to WIVT.
Just a few days later, a 65-year-old Seneca Falls man was killed when a SUV hit the mower this was riding, according to WHAM. Yet another similar crash claimed the life of a person on a riding mower in Portland, NY in July, says WNY News Now.
12 Foot Skeleton Dawns New York Lawn Year Round After Some 'Karen' Complained
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams