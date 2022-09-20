Yacht Owned by Johnny Depp Spotted in Kingston, We Peek Inside

If this yacht could talk, it would probably be able to tell some amazing tales.

On Monday afternoon, a luxury yacht designed to look like a pirate ship docked in Kingston, NY. If the 156-foot vessel looks familiar, it's because the famous boat has been photographed countless times by the paparazzi.

The ship was purchased by Johnny Depp back in 2007 and named Vajoliroja. At the time, Depp was dating Vanessa Paradis. The name was created by combining both of their names with the names of their children, Lily-Rose and Jack.

After purchasing the yacht, Depp hired famed interior designer LM Pagano to renovate it. According to Insider, Pagano draped the interior of the ship in velvet and other luxurious fabrics in an effort to make it feel like "the Orient Express on the ocean."

After Depp parted ways with Paradis and started dating Amber Heard in 2017 he renamed the vessel Amphitrite. The boat even played a part in their infamous trial. Heard claimed that the actor assaulted her on the yacht by hitting her against a wall. She accused Depp of drinking too much because he was angry he had to sell the boat. Depp denied the accusation, but he did wind up selling the yacht to another huge celebrity in 2015.

The Amphitrite was purchased seven years ago by famed novelist J.K. Rowling for a reported $27 million. The Harry Potter author may have actually scored a great deal on the yacht which includes a Jacuzzi, helicopter pad and a small swimming pool. The interior of the boat hides five luxury cabins. Insider says three of the cabins are furnished with double beds, and the other two children's rooms have twin beds. All of the bedrooms have their own private bathroom.

There was lots of buzz when the ship, now called Arriva, showed up on the Hudson River in 2020. Locals were heading to the river in hopes of catching a glimpse of Rowling, but that may have been a waste of time. It appears the boat was sold by the author and is now owned by a wealthy businessman.

That hasn't stopped many people from assuming the boat is still owned by the Harry Potter author. On Monday Zac Shaw posted a video of the boat docking in Kingston, referring to it as Rowling's yacht.

It's unclear what the Arriva is doing in the area or who is currently on board.

