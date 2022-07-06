WPDH Vet Who Rocks ‘Thrives’ on Helping Others

This month's WPDH Vet Who Rocks is an Army veteran who uses his own experiences to help counsel others.

We received a message from Kimberly Jennings who wanted to nominate her husband, Robert, as a Vet Who Rocks. After serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Robert's transition back to civilian life couldn't have been easy. Kimberly says the way he dealt with life after the military and how he has given back to other veterans is inspiring.

You can read Kimberly's letter below.

I’m here to write about my amazing and selfless husband. Robert Jennings joined the Army in 2005. In 2006 he spent a year in Iraq and in 2012 he spent 10 months in Afghanistan. Both tours took a toll on him mentally, physically, and emotionally. He still battles today with those demons. Through it all, he continues to be a role model for our two children. He’s a great example of working through tough times and coming out even stronger.

After the military, he chose the field of servicing others. He got his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College. His first career choice was in law enforcement. Unfortunately, he had to change his career plans because of an injury in Afghanistan. While trying to figure out his next career, he worked for a non-profit helping Veterans find housing and employment. This job was instrumental in steering him toward the substance abuse field. He decided to take classes to become a substance abuse counselor.

Robert thrives on helping others. He has a way to show he is listening as a counselor and a way to speak to his clients in a way that helps them. They say people with past addiction problems make great substance abuse counselors. I say people with past mental, physical, and emotional trauma make good counselors. Robert’s experiences overseas have made him who he is today- a loving and caring father, husband, and counselor.

In appreciation for all he does to help his fellow veterans, Robert will receive $500 for being this month's WPDH Vet Who Rocks. He will also be in the running for $10,000 which will be handed out to one monthly honoree on Veteran's Day this November.

