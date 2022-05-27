It's back! The WPDH Memorial Day 500 is this weekend.

This year, we asked the Hudson Valley to give us their top 3 favorite rock songs of all time and have compiled the ultimate rock ranking of the 500 greatest rock songs of all time. We'll be kicking off the countdown this Friday afternoon, May 27 at 3 pm and continuing all weekend right up through Memorial Day Monday, May 30.

Who Will be Number 1?

A lot of times with the countdowns each year, people seem to think that the number 1 song is definitely going to be Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" when in fact that hasn't been the number 1 song on the countdown in years. Will it return to the number 1 spot this year? Who knows? All we can tell you is that last year's number 1 on the WPDH Memorial Day 500 was Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock n Roll". In previous years, the number 1 spot has been held by Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird", Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", and even Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" was number 1 one year, just to name a few. And this year, your submissions have been figured into putting together this list, so it will be interesting to see who the Hudson Valley has chosen as the overall number 1 rock song of all time.

Tune in all Memorial Day Weekend Long to the Memorial Day 500 Countdown Presented by Earth Angels Veterinary Hospital. Download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it!