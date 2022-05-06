WPDH Interview With Yngwie Malmsteen

WPDH spoke with 80's guitar god Yngwie Malmsteen ahead of his upcoming show at Sugar Loaf PAC.

Speaking with WPDH's Tigman, Yngwie gives thoughts on past singers in his bands, along with some of his favorite guitar players like Ritchie Blackmore and Eric Clapton. Also discussed is Ferrari collection and the infamous Tokyo flight "You've Unleashed the Fury" incident. More is more. Check out the full video in the audio file below.

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen, who became known for his neo-classical style of heavy metal, is “arguably the most technically accomplished hard rock guitarist to emerge during the 80s” according to Steve Huey of AllMusic. Time Magazine named Malmsteen one of the 10 greatest electric guitar players of all time in 2009. Classic albums from Yngwie Malmsteen include Rising Force, Marching Out, Trilogy, and Odyssey. He's currently tour behind his newest album, 2021's Parabellum.

Tickets for an Evening with Yngwie Malmsteen Monday, May 9 at 8pm at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY are on sale now through the venue website, OME Events, and ticketmaster.

Yngwie and his beloved Ferrari collection.

"I'll See the Light Tonight" from Yngwie Malmsteen's second studio album Marching Out. The album was released through Polydor Records in 1985 reached number 52 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 28 weeks. The song features singer Jeff Scott Soto on vocals.

"Heaven Tonight" was the single released off Yngwie Malmsteen's fourth studio album Odyssey. The album remains Malmsteen's highest charting release reaching number 40 on the U.S. Billboard 200. "Heaven Tonight" features former Rainbow and Deep Purple singer Joe Lynn Turner on lead vocals.

