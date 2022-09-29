WPDH Interview with Carmine Appice

We spoke with legendary rock drummer Carmine Appice recently.

This week we have a recent interview with legendary rock drummer Carmine Appice. We talked about Vanilla Fudge appearing at the Sea of Tranquility Festival this weekend at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY and their classic Ed Sullivan Show performance, Led Zeppelin opening for the band on first U.S. tour, recording and touring with Rod Stewart, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, new music from Vanilla Fudge and King Cobra and more. Carmine Appice has an impressive resume that includes performing and recording with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, King Cobra, Blue Murder, Rod Stewart and so many more. Check out the full interview in the audio file below.

Vanilla Fudge's original lineup of singer and keyboardist Mark Stein, bassist Tim Bogart, lead guitarist Vince Martell and drummer Carmine Appice recorded five albums between 1967 and 1969, before disbanding in 1970. The band has reunited in various configurations over the years, and continues to perform today. They are known predominantly for their slow extended heavy rock arrangements of contemporary hit songs such as their hit cover of The Supremes "You Keep Me Hangin' On".

One of the Greatest Rock Drummers

One of the most respected rock drummers in the business, Carmine Appice is a member of the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame and the Long Island Hall of Fame with Vanilla Fudge. He's influenced countless rock drummers including Led Zeppelin's John Bonham, Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain, Aerosmith's Joey Kramer, Roger Taylor of Queen, Phil Collins of Genesis, Rush's Neil Peart, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Slayer's Dave Lombardo, Ian Paice of Deep Purple and Eric Singer of Kiss. Appice also collaborated with artists like Ted Nugent and Ozzy Osbourne, even touring as Ozzy's drummer on the Bark at the Moon Tour.