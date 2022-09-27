Sea of Tranquility Festival This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Vanilla Fudge, Pat Travers Band and many more set to perform at The Chance this Saturday, Oct. 1.

Sea of Tranquility is the Web Destination for Progressive Music (Rock, Metal and Jazz Fusion), and Peter Pardo and the staff are bringing together many elements that make their YouTube channel and webzine a daily destination for music lovers of the genre. An impressive lineup including some giants of classic rock will ascend on The Chance in Poughkeepsie this Saturday for a jam packed day of music and talk.

Vanilla Fudge

Vanilla Fudge's original lineup of singer and keyboardist Mark Stein, bassist Tim Bogart, lead guitarist Vince Martell and drummer Carmine Appice recorded five albums between 1967 and 1969, before disbanding in 1970. The band has reunited in various configurations over the years, and continues to perform today. They are known predominantly for their slow extended heavy rock arrangements of contemporary hit songs such as their hit cover of The Supremes "You Keep Me Hangin' On".

Pat Travers Band

Canadian guitar legend Pat Travers began his recording career in the mid 1970's and formed the Pat Travers Band in time for the release of 1978's Heat in the Street album which featured the most popular of Travis' band lineups with Travers on guitar, Peter "Mars" Cowling on bass, Pat Thrall also on guitar and Tommy Aldridge on drums. Pat Travers Live album Live! Go for What You Know was released in 1979 and charted Top 40 in the U.S. and went platinum featuring the tune "Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)", which entered the Top 20. 1980's Crash and Burn featured the major American radio hit "Snortin' Whiskey". Travers has influenced many including Metallica's Kirk Hammett who has cited him as one of his favorite guitarists.

Two Sessions at Sea of Tranquility Festival

There will be an afternoon and evening session for the Sea of Tranquility Festival this Saturday at The Chance. Doors open at 6pm for the evening session featuring music from Vanilla Fudge, Pat Travers Band, Nektar, Epic Tantrum, and Sonus Umbra. There will also be a Q&A with Andy Powell of Wishbone Ash. The afternoon session will be panels and discussions featuring Peter Pardo from Sea of Tranquility along with Canadian music critic and author Martin Popoff and Chris Caffery of Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

How Can You Get Tickets to Sea of Tranquility Festival?

Tickets for Sea of Tranquility Fest can be purchased through the Chance Theatre an Ticketweb. Purchase tickets here. You can also listen afternoons to 101.5 WPDH this week to score tickets with the Mystery Riff at 4:20pm and you can enter to win tickets through the WPDH website here.

