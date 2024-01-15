What is a new year without this classic WPDH tradition? That's right, it is once again time for the people of the Hudson Valley to nominate and vote on their favorite eateries, watering holes, and more with the Boris & Robyn Show's Battle of the Best! Last year's competition was pretty tight, so get ready to start rallying around all of your local favorites!

Timeline for 2024's Battle of the Best

Phase 1: From Monday, January 15th through Friday, January 26th, Boris and Robyn will be taking your favorite local nominees in a variety of categories. These categories range from your favorite place to grab a sandwich to your favorite Hudson Valley spot for a beer.

Phase 2: Here, things start to get even more exciting as competition begins to heat up! Next is the voting phase. We'll gather up all of your nominees and pick out the top responses. From Monday, January 29th through Friday, February 16th, we'll ask you to open up your WPDH app and vote for all of your favorites. You can vote one time every day for each category.

Phase 3: Finally, from Monday, February 26th through Friday, March 1st, Boris and Robyn will begin to reveal the winners of each category live on air! Each day, the duo will reveal the winners of 2 categories until all of this year's winners have been revealed! You'll also be able to find the winner of each category on the WPDH mobile app as well.

Be sure to tune in the the Boris & Robyn show every morning to stay up to date on all things Battle of the Best 2024! Happy voting!